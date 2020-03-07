Polymer Binder Market Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends During forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Polymer Binder Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Polymer Binder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polymer Binder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Binder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dowdupont

Arkema

Wacker Chemie

Celanese Corporation

Trinseo

Omnova Solutions

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Toagosei

Synthomer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powder

High Solids

Segment by Application

Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Carpets

Paper & Board

Construction Additives

Other

Table of Contents

1 Polymer Binder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polymer Binder

1.2 Polymer Binder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Binder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Powder

1.2.4 High Solids

1.3 Polymer Binder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polymer Binder Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Textile & Carpets

1.3.5 Paper & Board

1.3.6 Construction Additives

1.3.7 Other

1.3 Global Polymer Binder Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polymer Binder Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polymer Binder Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polymer Binder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polymer Binder Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polymer Binder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymer Binder Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polymer Binder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polymer Binder Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polymer Binder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polymer Binder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polymer Binder Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polymer Binder Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polymer Binder Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polymer Binder Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polymer Binder Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polymer Binder Production

3.4.1 North America Polymer Binder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polymer Binder Production

3.5.1 Europe Polymer Binder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polymer Binder Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polymer Binder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polymer Binder Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polymer Binder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polymer Binder Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polymer Binder Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polymer Binder Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polymer Binder Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polymer Binder Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polymer Binder Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polymer Binder Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polymer Binder Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polymer Binder Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polymer Binder Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polymer Binder Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polymer Binder Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polymer Binder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polymer Binder Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dowdupont

7.2.1 Dowdupont Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dowdupont Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Arkema Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arkema Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wacker Chemie

7.4.1 Wacker Chemie Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wacker Chemie Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Celanese Corporation

7.5.1 Celanese Corporation Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Celanese Corporation Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Trinseo

7.6.1 Trinseo Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Trinseo Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Omnova Solutions

7.7.1 Omnova Solutions Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Omnova Solutions Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dairen Chemical Corporation

7.8.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dairen Chemical Corporation Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Toagosei

7.9.1 Toagosei Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Toagosei Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Synthomer

7.10.1 Synthomer Polymer Binder Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polymer Binder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Synthomer Polymer Binder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Polymer Binder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polymer Binder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polymer Binder

8.4 Polymer Binder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polymer Binder Distributors List

9.3 Polymer Binder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polymer Binder Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polymer Binder Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polymer Binder Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polymer Binder Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polymer Binder Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polymer Binder Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polymer Binder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polymer Binder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polymer Binder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polymer Binder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polymer Binder Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polymer Binder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polymer Binder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polymer Binder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polymer Binder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polymer Binder Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polymer Binder Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

