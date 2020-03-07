Protein A Resin Market To Report Impressive Growth, Revenue To Surge To US$ Billion/Million By 2026

Protein A is a bacterial protein, which has capacity to bind mammalian antibodies of class immunoglobulin G with great affinity. Protein G binds to all subclasses of human immunoglobulin G (IgG) makes it useful for purifying polyclonal or monoclonal IgG antibodies whose subclasses have not been determined. Monoclonal antibodies are defined as ‘an antibody produced by a single clone of cells’. It can be used to carry drugs, toxins, or radioactive substances traditional to cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies have been showing promising results in the management of chronic diseases such as cancers and rheumatoid arthritis. These are essential and are broadly used as purification and separation materials due to high resolution, across the biopharmaceutical industry. Natural protein A can be produced from Staphylococcus aureus, though protein A is now commonly produced recombinant in Escherichia coli. Chromatography with these has several advantages as a separation method, over conventional techniques such as solvent extraction, crystallization, and distillation.

Increasing diagnostic and therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies in management of chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis beside with increasing R&D activities on monoclonal antibodies will drive protein A resins market over the forecast period. High selectivity and improved antibody production coupled with ease of operation in large and small scale antibody purification and immunoprecipitation will further drive growth of the protein A resins market growth. Encouraging government policies in terms of formulation of suitable policies for startups and administration of funding for development of next-gen medical products are expected to play a vital role in driving growth. Development of cost effective protein A resin is also expected to boost growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America accounted for the leading share in the global protein A resin market, due to the large number of clinical trials for the monoclonal antibody based therapeutics and increasing traction for biosimilars with the recent U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global protein A resin industry. The country is expected to remain the largest market for protein A resin globally during the forecast period. This market is expected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, owing to the increasing compliance for biosimilars and shifting global attentiveness for expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities in the emerging economies of the region.

Increasing awareness about random methods to purify monoclonal antibodies is obstructing the Protein A Resins market. High costs associated with the Protein A resins is also a major factor restraining the market growth. Geographic expansion, agreements, strategic acquisitions, and continuous effort to improve the product assortment are the key strategies adopted by the market players to stand the competitive market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Repligen Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Expedeon Ltd., Novasep, GenScript

