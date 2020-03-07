Regenerative Artificial Skin Market Best Productivity Supply Chain Relationship, Development by 2026

Incidence of accidental skin burns are increasing across the globe. Life threatening skin injuries, traumas, and burns require immediate surgical procedure to restore skin and avoid future complications. Skin burns are broadly classified into three levels, namely 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns. In third degree of burns where there is little or no intact skin, artificial skin graft is the most useful treatment option. Artificial skin covers and protects the wound and also promotes regeneration of natural skin.

Artificial skin is usually prepared from collagen, which is easily resorbed by the body and facilitates generation of new skin on the affected area. According to the American Burn Association, 486,000 people received medical treatment for minor burns and 70,000 people were hospitalized for severe skin burn requiring acute care in the U.S, in 2015. Various players in the market are carrying R&D activities to develop new technology related to artificial skin regeneration. One such instance is an autologous spray on skin, Recell, by Avita Medical.

Artificial Skin Treatments

Various skin repair devices are available, which are used to heal the affected part. These include Dermagraft, OrCel, Integra, Biobrane, Apligraft, Matriderm, Hyalomatrix, Renoskin, and Composite Cultured Skin. Dermagraft is used to help in wound closure of diabetic foot ulcers. Orcel is used to cover and aid in wound healing. Composite Cultured Skin also contains living cells and is specifically used in children with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Integra is used for treatment of severe burns.

Inadequate Medical Infrastructure and Low Access to Medical Facilities in Developing Economies a Major Restrain for Market Growth

The market for regenerative artificial skin is growing in the U.S., mainly driven by increasing number of patients with skin diseases. According to Skin Cancer Foundation, each year over 5.4 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are reported and over 3.3 million people are treated for the same in the U.S. Also, there are more new cases of skin cancer reported than the combined incidence of cancers of the breast, prostate, lung, and colon each year. Regenerative artificial skin market in Europe is growing due to skin disease being a very pertinent issue in the region. Robust medical infrastructure, presence of global players, and advancements in technology also contribute to market growth of the regenerative artificial skin in the region. In Asia, the market for regenerative artificial skin is projected to grow in the near future due to increasing number of people opting for skin treatment procedures.

Rapid Advancements in Technology

Researchers and biotechnicians at the U.S army institute of surgical research are developing artificial skin that can be stored in a spray bottle and would regenerate and grow as applied on the body. This new technology would be of great aid in emergency situations, especially for military personnel during war situations. Furthermore, several companies in the market place are increasing their product portfolio related to regenerative artificial skin market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global regenerative artificial skin market are

Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Mylan N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Smith & Nephew, Mallinckrodt plc.

