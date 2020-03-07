Remote Patient Monitoring Market Continues to Witness Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions till 2026

Remote patient monitoring devices supports patient monitoring of physical conditions without the need to visit a medical practitioner. Digital technology is used to monitor the patients, which gathers medical data that is securely passed to the healthcare providers at another location for clinical review. The remote patient monitoring devices helps to control patient costs by reducing hospital stays, empower patients to shift from healthcare to self-care, avoid hospital readmissions and modify patient behavior with reliable diagnosis. Remote patient monitoring devices allow for real-time sharing, allowing physicians to take vital decisions to ensure efficient treatment for various physiological parameters.

Market Dynamics

The market is gaining significant traction due to rising prevalence rate of hypertension and diabetes. Management of these chronic conditions include a lifelong collaboration with the healthcare professionals. According to the World Health Organization 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to hyperglycemia or high blood glucose levels. The technological innovations and developments of remote monitoring products are contributing to the market growth. For instance, the FDA approval of CGM remote mobile communications device Dexcom SHARE, an accessory of Dexcom G4 PLATINUM Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, uses a secure wireless connection to transmit the glucose levels of a diabetic. With Dexcom SHARE, the glucose data can be easily monitored by parents and personal caregivers from a remote location. However, uneven reimbursement policies, economic instability in the developing countries and lack of operating knowledge are the factors restraining the market growth.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders drives the growth of remote patient monitoring devices market

The remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow drastically owing to the government regulations to control the rising healthcare costs, the technological innovations and developments of efficient self-monitoring products. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare was implemented under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program by U.S. government to impose penalties to hospitals. According to the penalty, government had reduced up to 1% in the Medicare payment per patient for hospital readmission within 30 days in 2013, thereby, accelerating the growth of remote patient monitoring devices by the healthcare professionals. According to the Biomed Central Respiratory Research 2016, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are common chronic obstructive lung disorders characterized by variable airflow limitation and airway hyper responsiveness, affecting over 25 million people in the U.S. The patient monitoring devices are largely been validated as clinically effective tools for the management of disease. However, lack of trained professionals, insufficiency in maintaining the privacy and security of the medical data, lack of uniformity in device functionality and lack of general awareness of monitoring devices are the factors expected to hinder market growth of the global remote patient monitoring device market.

Global Key Players:

Key companies covered as a part of this study include

Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Kokinklijke Philips N.V. St. Jude Medical.

