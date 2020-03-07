Rice Flour Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2024) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rice Flour Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENGï¼ŒHUANGGUOï¼ŒBob’s Red Mill Natural Foodsï¼ŒRose Brandï¼ŒBIF and others.

Rice Flour is widely used for rice noodle, desserts, snacks and bread. In 2017, rice flour for rice noodle and rice pasta occupies 40%. As consumers focus on healthy food, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2025. Rice Flour industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Rice Flour gradually decreased and we expected the price will increase due to the price trend of rice.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in rice flour market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Rice Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 11500 million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Rice Flour in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Burapa Prosper

Thai Flour Industry

Rose Brand

CHO HENG

Koda Farms

BIF

Lieng Tong

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills

HUANGGUO

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rice Flour

Brown Rice Flour

Glutinous Rice Flour

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta

Sweets and Desserts

Snacks

Bread

Thickening Agent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rice Flour product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rice Flour, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rice Flour in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rice Flour competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rice Flour breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rice Flour market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rice Flour sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

