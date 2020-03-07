Shellfish Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Shellfish Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Shellfish is a culinary and fisheries term for exoskeleton-bearing aquatic invertebrates used as food, including various species of molluscs, crustaceans, and others.

Familiar marine molluscs used as a food source by humans include many species of clams, mussels, oysters, winkles, and scallops. Some crustaceans that are commonly eaten are shrimp, lobsters, crayfish, and crabs.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Shellfish includes prawns, crab, bivalve, and the proportion of Bivalve in 2017 is about 44%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Shellfish is widely used in supermarket and restaurant. The most proportion of Shellfish is sold for supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 62%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

The worldwide market for Shellfish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 64000 million US$ in 2024, from 54200 million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Shellfish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BioMar

Maruha Nichiro

ZONECO

Asian Seafood

Guo Lian

Zhoushan Fisheries

Xing Ye

Oriental Ocean

Liao Yu

Homey

Hui Yang

Kibun

Domstein

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Northeast Seafood

Aeon

Marudai Food

Cape Cod Shellfish and Seafood

Berwick Shellfish

Ocean Family

CTLE Seafood

China National Fisheries

MandJ Seafood

Pangea Shellfish

Market Segment by Type, covers

Prawns

Crabs

Bivalve

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Restaurant

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Shellfish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shellfish, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shellfish in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Shellfish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Shellfish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Shellfish market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shellfish sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

