Social Business Intelligence Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

Social business intelligence uses data from social media and analyzes the data using big data analytics to obtain important business insights on the market. It is also used to know the market reputation for products. It unifies several business tools such as business intelligence, knowledge management, social networking, project management, collaboration, social media monitoring, and analytics to give a new interface for organizations to understand their business environment more thoroughly. It provides reliable data and aids enterprises to connect with new customers and resolve operational conflicts in a faster and better way than traditional business intelligence does.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Social Business Intelligence market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Social Business Intelligence market by product type and applications/end industries.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Social Business Intelligence market is valued at 1310 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5660 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Social Business Intelligence.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems

Attensity Group

Beevolve

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Evolve24

Google

HP

Kapow Software/ Kofax

Lithium Technologies

NetBase Solutions

Radian6/Salesforce

Sysomos

Cision

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Highlights of the Global Social Business Intelligence report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Social Business Intelligence market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

