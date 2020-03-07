Solitary Fibrous Tumor (SFT) Treatment Market – Increase in the Incidence of Cancers, Rise in Geriatric Population Worldwide Drive the Market

Solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) is a rare type of tumor. It generally comprises a spectrum of benign mesenchymal tumors that have thick collagen with hemangiopericytoma. Some of them can grow as malignant tumors. SFTs were first described in 1931 and they were recognized by several different names viz. pleural fibroma, benign mesothelioma, sub-serosal fibroma, localized fibrous tumor, benign mesothelioma, and solitary fibrous mesothelioma. Some of them are confused with sinonasal hemangiopericytoma. Sinonasal hemangiopericytoma are biologically, morphologically, and clinically very distinct from SFTs. They are thought to be intrathoracic tumors, whereas 50% to 60% of SFTs grow outside the thorax. Some of them develop in the central nervous system (CNS). Research findings suggest that solitary fibrous tumors usually affect adults (in mid-40s). They are observed equally in men and women. Some of them are observed in adolescents and children. The tumor site is broad and the tumor arises from visceral location. More than 40% of SFTs are localized in the subcutaneous tissues. Usually, dull pain and less growth are primary symptoms. These tumors can also cause hypoglycemia, as some of them exhibit production of insulin-like growth factors. About 15% to 20% of the malignant tumors may infiltrate and metastasize to a different location. Under microscope, these tumors show areas of collagen in combination with hemangiopericytoma and hypocelluarity. Typical SFTs show multinucleated giant cells with minimal cytoplasm and elongated nuclei.

The global solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) treatment market is estimated to expand rapidly in the next few years. Some of the driving factors for the market are increase in the incidence of cancers, rise in geriatric population worldwide, increase in awareness about cancer and its recurrence, technological advancements, and adoption of newly developed, minimally invasive techniques. Additionally, increase in investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new molecular entities, advancements in chemotherapy, and better reimbursement policies in developed countries are a few key factors anticipated to augment the global solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) treatment market during the forecast period. However, side-effects caused by chemotherapy, increase in the cost of treatment, and lack of skilled professionals hinder the global solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) treatment market.

Based on type of treatment, the global solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) treatment market can be segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, and adjuvant chemotherapy. To date, research findings have not been able to figure out which treatment is superior. For example, if SFTs appear malignant, then adjuvant radiation therapy can be a good option. While in some of them, complete excision is generally preferred. After surgery or chemotherapy, long-term follow-up treatment is recommended by doctors, as distant or local relapse is possible, even in cases of benign tumors.

Based on region, the global solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) treatment market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to expand rapidly in the next few years, due to well-developed health care systems, proper reimbursement scenario, and adoption of new and advanced techniques in the region. North America is projected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of key players, increase in investments in R&D by leading players, and alliance of key players with research institutes are some of the factors driving the global solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) treatment market.

