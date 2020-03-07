Special Need Strollers Market 2026 Consumption Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Forecast, and Applications

Special need strollers is useful for people who cannot walk. Special need strollers provide opportunity to maximize cognitive and social development of people who suffering from physical conditions or onset of old age that is debilitating and thus, hamper mobility. The product is a boon for children with mobility issues, as at this stage of development, they are more curious and aspire to explore their environment. Special need strollers allow children to participate with their peers in community and thereby, promote proper functioning and independence. Currently, the special need strollers market is highly attractive due to rapidly aging population, increasing amputation cases, and paralysis. Moreover, supportive programs initiated by various governments across the globe further creates a favorable environment for market growth.

Developed economies highly lucrative markets due to various conducive macro factors

Developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany and Japan experience high adoption rate of special need stroller due to highly favorable economic conditions prevalent in these regions. According to a research published in Acta Ortopédica Brasileira in 10 years, out of 26 amputation cases 21 were performed due to congenital malformation, infection, and other related causes. In 2002, as per the survey conducted by orthotics and prosthetics community in amputee clinics in the U.S., approximately 60% of childhood amputation is congenital origin and 40% are acquired. This inadvertently creates a conducive environment for growth of the special need strollers market. Rapid adoption of such strollers and increasing competition is influencing companies to integrate more features and functionality in special need strollers in order to provide better comfort and significantly enhance user experience. North America is expected to contribute major share to the global special need strollers market, due to high rate of adoption towards latest technologies and supportive government regulations such as Americans with Disabilities Act that provide patients with various facilities including transportation and mental illness care. Also, government funding and support programs for children with mental or physical impairment further supports market growth. For instance, Australian Mental Health Services was estimated to spend around US$ 8 billion during 2014–2015. Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative market mainly attributed to high levels of adoption of technologically advanced products, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high discretionary income in the region.

Major special need strollers in the market:

Carrot 3 Special Needs Car Seat (Convaid Inc.), Safari Tilt Wheelchair (Convaid Inc.), Trekker (Convaid Inc.), Rodeo Wheelchair (Convaid Inc.), kimba neo (Ottobock), Ottobock Nurmi Neo (Ottobock), Ottobock Kimba Kruze (Ottobock) etc.

