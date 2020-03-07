Sports Tapes Market Analysis 2019 By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Sports Tapes Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Sports Tapes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird & Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roll Form

Pre-cut Shape

Segment by Application

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

Other

Table of Contents

1 Sports Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Tapes

1.2 Sports Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Tapes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Roll Form

1.2.3 Pre-cut Shape

1.3 Sports Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmacy & Drugstore

1.3.3 Online Shop

1.3.4 Sports Franchised Store

1.3.5 Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Sports Tapes Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Sports Tapes Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Sports Tapes Market Size

1.4.1 Global Sports Tapes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Sports Tapes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Sports Tapes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Tapes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Sports Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Sports Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Tapes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sports Tapes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Sports Tapes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Sports Tapes Production

3.4.1 North America Sports Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Sports Tapes Production

3.5.1 Europe Sports Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Sports Tapes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Sports Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Sports Tapes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Sports Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Sports Tapes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Sports Tapes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Sports Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Sports Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Sports Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Sports Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sports Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Sports Tapes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Sports Tapes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Sports Tapes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Sports Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Sports Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Tapes Business

7.1 Kinesio Taping

7.1.1 Kinesio Taping Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kinesio Taping Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 3M Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SpiderTech

7.3.1 SpiderTech Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SpiderTech Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 KT TAPE

7.4.1 KT TAPE Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 KT TAPE Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johnson & Johnson

7.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 RockTape

7.6.1 RockTape Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 RockTape Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jaybird & Mais

7.7.1 Jaybird & Mais Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jaybird & Mais Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mueller

7.8.1 Mueller Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mueller Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 StrengthTape

7.9.1 StrengthTape Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 StrengthTape Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Atex Medical

7.10.1 Atex Medical Sports Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sports Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Atex Medical Sports Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Towatek Korea

7.12 K-active

7.13 Healixon

7.14 LP Support

7.15 TERA Medical

7.16 Kindmax

8 Sports Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sports Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Tapes

8.4 Sports Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Sports Tapes Distributors List

9.3 Sports Tapes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Sports Tapes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Sports Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Sports Tapes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Sports Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Sports Tapes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Sports Tapes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Sports Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Sports Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Sports Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Sports Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Sports Tapes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Sports Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Sports Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Sports Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Sports Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Sports Tapes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Sports Tapes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

