Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ashland

Avantium

Mitsubishi Chemical

DynaChem

Corbion

Penn A Kem LLC Company

Nova Molecular Technologies

Hongye Chemical

Sinochem Qingdao

EnvirOx LLC.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Stripping Formulations

Electronic Cleaner Formulations

Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

Epoxy Curing Agent

Others

Table of Contents

1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA)

1.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Chemical Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Stripping Formulations

1.3.3 Electronic Cleaner Formulations

1.3.4 Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

1.3.5 Epoxy Curing Agent

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production

3.4.1 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ashland Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Avantium

7.3.1 Avantium Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Avantium Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DynaChem

7.5.1 DynaChem Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DynaChem Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Corbion

7.6.1 Corbion Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Corbion Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Penn A Kem LLC Company

7.7.1 Penn A Kem LLC Company Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Penn A Kem LLC Company Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nova Molecular Technologies

7.8.1 Nova Molecular Technologies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nova Molecular Technologies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hongye Chemical

7.9.1 Hongye Chemical Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hongye Chemical Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sinochem Qingdao

7.10.1 Sinochem Qingdao Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sinochem Qingdao Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 EnvirOx LLC.

8 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA)

8.4 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Distributors List

9.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

