Variable Valve Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

Variable valve actuation (VVA) technologies are used to add flexibility to the engine’s valve train by enabling variable valve event timing, duration and/or lift.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Variable Valve Actuation is in the decreasing trend, from 149 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 137 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Variable Valve Actuation includes 4 Cylinder, 6 Cylinder and others, and the proportion of 4 Cylinder in 2015 is about 90%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Variable Valve Actuation is widely used in Gasoline Engine and Diesel Engine. The most proportion of Variable Valve Actuation is used in Gasoline Engine and the production proportion in 2015 is about 96%.

China region is the largest supplier of Variable Valve Actuation, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2015. Japan & Korea is the second largest supplier of Variable Valve Actuation, enjoying production market share about 23% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2015. Following China, Japan & Korea is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of nearly 23%.

Market competition is not intense, Borgwarner, Schaeffler, Hilite, Aisin Seiki, Denso etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Variable Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2024, from 9480 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Variable Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Borgwarner

Schaeffler

Hilite

Aisin Seiki

Denso

Hitachi

Delphi

Eaton

Jiangsu Hailong

Fulin P.M.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

4 Cylinder

6 Cylinder

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Variable Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Variable Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Variable Valve in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Variable Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Variable Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Variable Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Variable Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Variable Valve Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Variable Valve Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Variable Valve by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Variable Valve by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Variable Valve by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Variable Valve by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Variable Valve by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Variable Valve Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Variable Valve Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Variable Valve Market Forecast (2019-2024)



