What is Automotive Wire Market Know How it will take Automotive Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024
Automotive wire is an important part of automotive electronic control system. It is bonded, twisted, or braided together to form a single assembly as the circuit in an automotive. Automotive wires are used to transmit electric power, data and other signals as voice in the vehicles. The working environment required the wire to have characteristics like high temperature resistant.
Wire are vital components within modern transportation platforms such as aircraft and automobiles, distributing power and signals between the various devices that deliver electrical and electronic functionality.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle Wire Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe and Japan. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB, Coroplast and ect.
Vehicle Wire is also costly. For this reason, harness manufacturers are under relentless pressure to reduce costs. Harness manufacturing is logistically complex. Each harness comprises hundreds or even thousands of components that are assembled via a sequence of operations to create the final product.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Wire market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 39200 million by 2024, from US$ 28600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Wire business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Wire market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automotive Wire value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cooper Core
Aluminum Core
Others
Segmentation by application:
Body
Chassis
Engine
HVAC
Speed Sensors
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Yazaki
Sumitomo Electric
Delphi
LEONI
Lear
Yura
Furukawa Electric
Coficab
PKC Group
Kyungshin
Beijing Force
Fujikura
Coroplast
General Cable
Shanghai Shenglong
Beijing S.P.L
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Wire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Wire market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Wire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Wire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automotive Wire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Wire by Players
Chapter Four: Automotive Wire by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Wire Market Forecast
