What is Golf Apparel Market Know How it will take Consumer Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024
Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.
The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc.
For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich man’s sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.
For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.
According to this study, over the next five years the Golf Apparel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Golf Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Golf Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Golf Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Men’s Tops
Men’s Bottoms
Women’s Tops
Women’s Bottoms
Segmentation by application:
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Nike Golf(US)
Adidas(DE)
Perry Ellis(US)
Mizuno(JP)
Fila Korea(KR)
Ralph Lauren(US)
PVH Corp(US)
Callaway(UK)
Puma(DE)
Under Armour(US)
Greg Norman(US)
Ping(US)
Page & Tuttle(US)
Alfred Dunhill(UK)
Fairway & Greene(US)
Oxford Golf(US)
Dunlop(UK)
Straight Down(US)
Antigua(US)
Sunderland(UK)
Amer Sports(US)
Sunice(CA)
Tail Activewear(US)
EP Pro(US)
Biyinfenle(CN)
Jueshidanni(CN)
Kaltendin(CN)
Goldlion Holdings(CN)
Kartelo(CN)
G.T.GOLF(CN)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Golf Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Golf Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Golf Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Golf Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Golf Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Golf Apparel by Players
Chapter Four: Golf Apparel by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Golf Apparel Market Forecast
