What is Healthcare Supply Chain Market Know How it will take Healthcare Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware(revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period.

By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers(41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global market is driven by factors such as a growing focus on supply chain management by the health care industry to effectively reduce costs, rising efforts to deliver high-quality services on time, increasing penetration and adoption of various components such as software and cloud-based solutions, and technological advancement

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Supply Chain market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2480 million by 2024, from US$ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Supply Chain business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Supply Chain market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Healthcare Supply Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application:

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Supply Chain market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Supply Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Supply Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Supply Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Healthcare Supply Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

