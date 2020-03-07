What is Reinsurance Market Know How it will take Financials Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024
Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.
Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.
According to this study, over the next five years the Reinsurance market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 299500 million by 2024, from US$ 254900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Reinsurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Reinsurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Reinsurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
P&C Reinsurance
Life Reinsurance
Segmentation by application:
Direct Writing
Broker
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Munich Re
Swiss Re
Hannover Re
SCOR SE
Lloyd’s
Berkshire Hathaway
Great-West Lifeco
RGA
China RE
Korean Re
PartnerRe
GIC Re
Mapfre
Alleghany
Everest Re
XL Catlin
Maiden Re
Fairfax
AXIS
Mitsui Sumitomo
Sompo
Tokio Marine
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Reinsurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Reinsurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Reinsurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Reinsurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Reinsurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Reinsurance by Players
Chapter Four: Reinsurance by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Reinsurance Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
