Wind Turbine Bearings Market 2024 by Top Players, Technologies, Applications, Types, Regions

The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the on shore and offshore sites.



There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs and ball bearings are used.

If the bearings are bigger, the bearings last longer, but making the bearings larger increases friction, which decreases turbine efficiency. Current bearings have a replacement cost that is too high. What we need is a quantum leap in bearing technology – bearing materials which are at least ten times tougher than current materials are evolving.

The team that prepared the research, “Wind turbine bearings are mission-critical devices. They function inside MW-class turbines, endure dynamic and unpredictable stresses to support movement inside the system Stress is causing untimely, expensive repairs for many wind turbines. Reliability of mainshaft bearings is an issue. Recent turbine failures have been dramatic, investigation has centered on SRBs: Self-aligning Roller Bearings. Solutions for retrofitting single self-aligning roller bearings (SRBs) in a three-point mount arrangement, including wear-resistant SRBs and a pre-loaded TRB design are in play.”

The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $9.6 billion in 2024 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings. Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to product more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.

Companies Profiled:

Market Leaders-

SKF

Schaeffler Group

Timken

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group DYZV

ZWZ

NSK

Defontaine S.A. / Rollix

Tianma Bearing Group TMB

Liebherr

NTN

IMO



Key Topics-

Wind turbine bearings

Main bearings

Slewing bearings

On-shore turbine bearings

Off shore turbine bearings

Bearing materials

Renewable energy generation

Wear resistant bearings

