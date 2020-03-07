Worldwide Trend of Retail Market in Latin America Industry 2017-2022

Summary

BCC Research estimates that the total Latin American retail sector will achieve a REDACTED% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 and will reach $REDACTED billion in 2022. Central America is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period, at a REDACTED% CAGR. South America, the region with the largest revenue prospects, will reach nearly $REDACTED billion in 2022 at a REDACTED% CAGR during the forecast period.

Considering the different retail sectors within the Latin American market, BCC Research expects convenience stores to achieve the fastest growth, with a REDACTED% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2022, the total market size for convenience stores will reach $REDACTED billion, behind grocery stores at $REDACTED billion and pharmacy stores at $REDACTED billion.

In 2017, the top five countries in the Latin American market with the largest market for grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores, are, in order: Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; Chile; and Colombia. The top five countries make up REDACTED% of the total retail market in Latin America, with Brazil at the top with atotal market size of nearly $REDACTED billion.

Scope of Report

The report will provide an exclusive and thorough review of retailers within key Latin America countries and regions. The data will focus on grocery, pharmacy and convenience store retail chains and will be broken out into three areas: key company data, maps and geographic profiles; summaries of key retail chains; and summaries by country.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This report is intended to be a guide for companies currently active in the market that may be considering expansion through acquisition or targeted organic growth. It is also intended to serve as a reference for investors considering the sector. Lastly, it is a compendium of information useful for strategic planning and forecasting initiatives.

Report Scope:

Report Includes:

– 112 data tables and 84 additional tables

– An overview of the retail industry within Latin America

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Examination of the market based on key company data and geographic profiles

– Insights into the retail profiles of the food retail chains, pharmacy chains, and convenience stores

– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Pricesmart, Drogaria So Paulo, Inkafarma, Groupe Casino, Walmart, Inc., 7-Eleven, and OXXO

