Terahertz Spectroscopy Market New Research On Latest Innovation By: Bruker, PerkinElmer, Inc., Luna, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Teraview, Agilent Technologies, Princeton Instruments, And Others

Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy report is an in-depth study on the industry. This report uses SWOT analysis to show the drivers and restrains of Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy market. It includes all the recent developments, products launches while keeping track of recent acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy market by the top players and brand which are dominating the market.

Terahertz Spectroscopy Market is accounted for USD 24.25 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024 whereas the infrared spectroscopy market is accounted for USD 957.19 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of terahertz and infrared for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Some of the major players operating in global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market are-

Luna,

TOPTICA Photonics AG,

TeraView,

Agilent Technologies,

Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd.,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

ADVANTEST CORPORATION,

Bruker,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Menlo Systems GmbH,

ABB,

Princeton Instruments,

JASCO .

Competitive Analysis:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of applications of terahertz spectroscopy in homeland security

Technological advancements and new product launches

Due to rising semiconductor industry, Pharma and biotech research

High instrument costs

Market Segmentation: Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market

By product type, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into benchtop, microscopy, portable & handheld and hyphenated.

On the basis of spectrum, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into:

near-infrared radiation,

mid-infrared radiation,

far-infrared radiation.

Based on applications, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into:

pharmaceuticals & biotechnology,

food & beverage testing,

environmental testing,

industrial chemistry,

petrochemicals and others.

Whereas, global terahertz spectroscopy market is segmented into:

semiconductors,

biomedical industries,

non-destructive testing,

homeland security

other applications.

On the basis of geography, global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

