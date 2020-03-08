3D Printed Electronics Market – Expand at a CAGR of 44.46% from 2018 to 2026

The “3D Printed Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the 3D printed electronics market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.

The global 3D printed electronicsmarket is segmented by product type into antenna, sensor, PCB, MID, and others (IPD, semiconductor, OLED screens). 3D printing can help electronic manufacturers to move the PCB designing in-house which can drastically reduce the lead time of the end-product in which PCBs are employed. Furthermore, the 3D printing method enables the user to produce low cost, high performance and high quality electronic components.

The antenna segment is expected to grow rapidly as it is comparatively easier to manufacture by 3D printing method, and it is widely deployed in different sectors including aerospace& defense, consumer electronics, and telecom sectors. Mobile device antennas including LTE, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi, WLAN, and BT have been printed using the Aerosol Jet process.

On the basis of industry, the 3D printed electronics market is segmented into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, telecom, and others. The aerospace &defense segment is expected to hold the highest market share, as the segment demands highly customized,light weight,and high performance electronic components which can be efficiently realized with the help of 3D printing method, as compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This is due to the increasing utilization of 3D printed electronics technology for the production of electronic components which are deployed in various consumer electronic products including wearable, smartphones, drones, and television.

Some of the qualities that promote the utility of 3D printed electronics include reduced product size, better performance, elimination of the necessary usage of flat circuit boards for product fabrication, and reduction in material wastage, production cost, and time.