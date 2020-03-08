5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Outlook 2018 to 2023: Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation and MediaTek

This report on the 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market offers explanatory knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, production, revenue, consumption, import and export, and the most effective development within the organization size, deployment type, inside, segmentation is comprised throughout this analysis.

The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others, to increase their footprints in the aforesaid market in order to sustain in long run.

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

Some Of The Key Players In 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Include:

Qualcomm

Intel Corporation

Ericsson

Samsung Electronics America

Samsung Electronics

NEC Corporation

MediaTek

Cisco

Cavium Inc

Qorvo, Inc.

Huawei Technologies

This report studies the 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Telecom & IT

SDN

NFV

MEC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Major Table of Contents:

1 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

2 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Competitions by Players

3 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Competitions by Types

4 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Competitions by Applications

5 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

