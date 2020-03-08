Air Treatment Products Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors of 2016 – 2024

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three sections namely, by product type, application, and region. By application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.The report provides analysis of the air treatment products market in terms of market volume (‘000 units) and market value (US$ Mn). By product type, the market is segmented into air purifier, humidifier, and dehumidifier.

The report provides detailed insights about the air treatment products market performance in terms of value and volume. The report also includes XMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints influencing the market. Key trends in the market and regulations for air treatment products are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision-making insights.