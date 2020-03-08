Airbag Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Airbag Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“”zinc white””), and zinc sulfide.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of lithopone includes B301, B311 and others, and the proportion of B301 in 2016 is about 57%.

Lithopone is widely used in paint & coating, plastic and other field. The most proportion of lithopone is paint & coating, and the consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of lithopone, with a production market share nearly 91% in 2016. Due to pollution problems, developed countries are no longer produced lithopone.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is concentrated. Xiangtan Red Swallow, Paris Horses, Shanghai Yuejiang, etc. are the main players of the industry

The worldwide market for Lithopone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Lithopone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Xiangtan Red Swallow

Paris Horses

Shanghai Yuejiang

Langfang Hengze

Loman Chemical

Hebei Yuhuan

Xiangtan Swallow

Union Titanium

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

B301

B311

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Others

