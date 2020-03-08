Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Expected to Reach $2,033 Million by 2022: Growth Drivers and Trends Analysis with Future Estimations

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is estimated to reach $2,033 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, the wall, floor, and ceiling lights dominated the global aircraft cabin lighting market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The installation of aircraft cabin lighting systems is enhanced, owing to increase in air travel. Airline operators are replacing old traditional lights with LED lights to reduce aircraft weight, reduce fuel cost and increase in efficiency. Traditional lighting equipment consumes more power, thereby increasing the overall operational cost.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2134?utm_source=hv-p17414

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is driven by factors such as increase in air travel, growth in use of energy-efficient lighting systems, rise in demand for retrofit lighting systems, upsurge in competition among existing aircraft operators, increase in focus on enhancing travel experience for passengers, and high demand for aftermarket and maintenance of aircraft. However, high costs hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growth in demand for air travel across emerging countries, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, with heavy government investments is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the aircraft cabin lighting market growth.

The wall, floor, and ceiling lighting systems accounted for major market share in 2015, generating $855 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1%, owing to availability of innovative and energy-efficient lighting systems. Technological advancements in LED and organic LED lighting systems further drive the adoption of these lighting systems. The wall, floor, and ceiling lighting systems market is expected to generate $855 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

The retrofit lighting system market accounted for the highest share in the global aircraft cabin lighting market in 2015. Retrofit lighting, increases energy savings, improves safety, and offers increased productivity while reduces operation & maintenance costs, decreases heat emission of LEDs, and reduces light pollution.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2134?utm_source=hv-p17414

The aircraft cabin lighting system is installed in aircraft such as wide-body aircrafts, narrow-body aircrafts, very large aircrafts, and regional jets. In 2015, wide-body aircrafts accounted for the highest share in the global aircraft cabin lighting market, and is estimated to reach $808 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. The increase in air traffic in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA drives the wide-body aircraft market. The growth in usage of energy efficient lights in aircraft and high maintenance of the aircraft supplement the growth of wide-body aircrafts. The innovation in design & technology by key players provides the wide-body aircraft market an opportunity to strengthen their market position.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com