Amphoteric Surfactant Market Key Players Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, BP p.l.c, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market is expected to reach USD 1,272.01 million by 2025, from USD 951.1 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market, By Application (Personal Care, Home Care and Industrial & Institutional, Oil Field Chemical, Agriculture Adjuvants, Other), By Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetate, Amphopropionate, Sultaine), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Segmentation: Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market

By Application

Personal Care

Home Care and Industrial & Institutional

Oil Field Chemical

Agriculture Adjuvants

Other

By Type

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetate

Amphopropionate

Sultaine

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Definition: Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market

Amphoteric surfactant is a chemical compound that helps to clean efficiently. It is manufactured with the help of petrochemicals and vegetable oil and performs better in hot and hard water. Foaming, conditioning and good detergency are some of the properties of this surfactant. Due to these properties, it is widely used as foam baths, shower gels, liquid soaps in personal care and household activities. According to International Trade Administration, in 2015, the personal care and cosmetic market in Australia was estimated to USD 3.4 billion, with conservatively 4% growth per annum in 2017 and 2018. As per National Health Expenditures, in 2016, U.S. health care spending was increased by 4.3% to reach USD 3.3 trillion in 2016. The above factor proves that the demand for health care and personal care product around the globe is increasing and will drive the demand for amphoteric surfactant.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand in Asia-Pacific

Growing personal care & home care industry

Development in Japan textile industries

Market Restraint:

Mature market of amphoteric surfactant

Environmental concerns

Key Market Competitors: Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market

The key players operating in the global amphoteric surfactant market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International Plc

BP p.l.c,

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Croda International Plc,

Huntsman International LLC.,

,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

Oxiteno Sa,

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

Pilot Chemical Corp,

SIBUR,

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.,

Solvay,

Stepan Company, and many more

Competitive Landscape: Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market

The global amphoteric surfactant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the amphoteric surfactant market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

