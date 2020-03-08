Analysis Report of GLOBAL CONTACTLESS PAYMENT TRANSACTION MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

“Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Contactless Payment Transaction.

This report presents the worldwide Contactless Payment Transaction market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Barclays

Apple Inc

Gemalto NV

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Ingenico Group

On Track Innovations Ltd

Inside Secure

Samsung Electronics Ltd

Wirecard AG

Verifone Systems Inc

– Contactless Payment Transaction Breakdown Data by Type



Wearable Devices

Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

Contactless Mobile Payment



– Contactless Payment Transaction Breakdown Data by Application



Transport

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Contactless Payment Transaction Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Contactless Payment Transaction status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Contactless Payment Transaction manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payment Transaction :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Contactless Payment Transaction market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wearable Devices

….

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size

2.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Production 2013-2025

2.2 Contactless Payment Transaction Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

……

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Production by Manufacturers

…..

4 Contactless Payment Transaction Production by Regions

4.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Contactless Payment Transaction Production

…..

5 Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Consumption by Application

….

Continue…..

