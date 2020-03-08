Asia-Pacific Beer Market Is Expected to Reach $202.4 Billion, Asia-Pacific, by 2020

Asia-Pacific Beer Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $202.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2015-2020. The rising disposable income and a significant change in the social lifestyle of working population has majorly contributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific beer market. The rise in disposable income has led to a high demand of premium and expensive beers among consumers. The segment of premium beer exhibits a steady CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Observing the immense growth potential in the Asia-Pacific region, international players are tapping the markets in developing economies such as India and China. The increasing demand for beer from these developing nations would lead to a robust growth in the macro brewery segment. This segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as changing lifestyles and cultures along with globalization would further boost the beer market in the region. Canned beer dominated the market in 2014, followed by bottled beer accounting to nearly 37% of the market.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1181

The companies are adopting product launch, acquisition and partnership as key strategies to expand their market reach and gain a larger market share. The prominent companies profiled in the report are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tsingtao Brewery, Heineken N.V, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Carlsberg Group, China resources Enterprise, United Breweries Group (UB Group), Asahi Breweries Ltd., SABMiller Plc. and Kirin Holdings Co Ltd. In the Asia-Pacific region, China accounts for the largest consumption of beer. India would emerge as a major market. The growth is supplemented by rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1181

In India, strong beer with alcohol content between 5%-8% accounts for a major share in the beer market. The market of strong beer in Asia-Pacific region is expected to garner $149.2 billion by 2020. The adoption of western culture and a significant change in the lifestyle of youth are the key factors that boost the demand for strong beer. Also, the dramatic rise in the count of female drinkers would accelerate the consumption of light beer. This trend has encouraged the companies to launch low calorie and less alcohol content beer in order to target the female segment.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com