Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the projected period 2015 – 2025

Report Synopsis

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global ABUS market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the projected period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the ABUS market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the ABUS market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into advancements in the ABUS market, which is significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer coupled with rising demand for advanced screening techniques is predicted to increase number of installation of ABUS worldwide.

This is expected to bolster growth of the ABUS market over the next five to six years. Increasing government support for use of advanced imaging techniques for breast cancer, especially among women with dense breasts across the globe is expected to drive growth of ABUS market during the forecast period. Companies are focused on penetrating untapped market of Asia Pacific, where increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women with dense breasts is contributing towards demand for ABUS installations.

Request Sample At: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/772

The ABUS market report starts with an overview of the ABUS market in terms of value and volume. Moreover, this section includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the ABUS market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the ABUS Market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global ABUS market is segmented on the basis of end user and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging laboratories. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and volume analysis for ABUS instruments across the globe.

As highlighted earlier, the ABUS market is segmented on the basis of end user and region to make the study more comprehensive. The subsequent sections provide detailed analysis on the end user and region of the ABUS market report. The sections provide detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The next section of the report highlights ABUS adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the ABUS ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the ABUS market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the ABUS market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by end user and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the ABUS market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the ABUS market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the ABUS manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the ABUS market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the ABUS market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/772/SL