Automated Liquid Handling Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.85% and Forecast to 2022

— Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2018

Automated liquid handling systems are used during the manufacturing process to ensure the quality of pharmaceutical products. Automated liquid handling systems minimize the contamination of drugs. Products such as standalone systems, individual benchtop workstations, and multi-instrument systems have streamlined the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. During the forecast period, the majority of demand for automated liquid handling systems is expected to originate from emerging APAC countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Latin American countries.

The analysts forecast the global automated liquid handling systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automated liquid handling systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Hamilton Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Tecan Group

Other prominent vendors

• Andrew Alliance

• Analytic Jena

• Aurora Biomed

• BioTek Instruments

• BRAND

• Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

• DORNIER

• Douglas Scientific

• Dynex Technologies

• Eppendorf

• Formulatrix

• METTLER TOLEDO

• PerkinElmer

Market driver

• Rise in vaccine production

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in adoption of automation in healthcare

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Segments of parent market

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

• Automated liquid handling systems: Overview

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Overview

• Comparison by end-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

• Clinical and reference laboratories

• Others

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

• Overview

• Regional comparison

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Additional software programs assisting in better analysis

• Increasing adoption of automation in healthcare

• Increasing use of premarital screening

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Hamilton Company

• Tecan Group

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

