Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Competitive Analysis 2026: Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to the high number of road collisions worldwide and the need for repair & maintenance of these vehicles afterwards.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market,

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others),

Coatings Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, UV-Cured),

Product (Primer, Basecoat, Filler, Topcoat, Others),

Vehicle Age (Less than 5 Years, 5-10 Years, More than 10 Years),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the acquisition of The Valspar Corporation, including the company’s market share and product portfolio including the automotive refinish coatings business.

In March 2017, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the introduction of a new UV-cured technology for its vehicle refinish coatings business, as it reduces the power consumption by reducing the drying time of the coatings to around twelve minutes.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive refinish coatings market are:-

Axalta Coating Systems LLC,

BASF SE,

PPG Industries Inc.,

Kansai Paint Co.Ltd.,

NIPSEA GROUP,

Bayer AG,

KCC CORPORATION,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

Berger Paints India Limited,

Cabot Corporation,

Clariant,

NOROO Paint & Coatings co.Ltd.,

KAPCI Coatings,

Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Diamond Fleet Coating Systems,

The Lubrizol Corporation, and



For More Inquiry Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market

Global automotive refinish coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive refinish coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automotive-refinish-coatings-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]