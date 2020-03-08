Axial Compressor Market By Products, Manufacturers, Services, Consumption, Applications and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Axial Compressor Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Axial Compressor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Axial Compressor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Axial Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dresser-Rand

MAN Turbomachinery

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Wartsila

Howden Compressors Ltd

V-Flow

GE Aviation

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vertical Axial Compressor

Horizontal Axial Compressor

Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Conservancy

Ship Industry

Power Generation

Other

Table of Contents

1 Axial Compressor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Axial Compressor

1.2 Axial Compressor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Axial Compressor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vertical Axial Compressor

1.2.3 Horizontal Axial Compressor

1.3 Axial Compressor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Axial Compressor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Water Conservancy

1.3.5 Ship Industry

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Other

1.3 Global Axial Compressor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Axial Compressor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Axial Compressor Market Size

1.4.1 Global Axial Compressor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Axial Compressor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Axial Compressor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Axial Compressor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Axial Compressor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Axial Compressor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Axial Compressor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Axial Compressor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Axial Compressor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Axial Compressor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Axial Compressor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Axial Compressor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Axial Compressor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Axial Compressor Production

3.4.1 North America Axial Compressor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Axial Compressor Production

3.5.1 Europe Axial Compressor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Axial Compressor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Axial Compressor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Axial Compressor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Axial Compressor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Axial Compressor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Axial Compressor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Axial Compressor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Axial Compressor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Axial Compressor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Axial Compressor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Axial Compressor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Axial Compressor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Axial Compressor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Axial Compressor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Axial Compressor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Axial Compressor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Axial Compressor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Axial Compressor Business

7.1 Dresser-Rand

7.1.1 Dresser-Rand Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dresser-Rand Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MAN Turbomachinery

7.2.1 MAN Turbomachinery Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MAN Turbomachinery Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC

7.3.1 Ingersoll Rand PLC Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ingersoll Rand PLC Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wartsila

7.4.1 Wartsila Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wartsila Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Howden Compressors Ltd

7.5.1 Howden Compressors Ltd Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Howden Compressors Ltd Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 V-Flow

7.6.1 V-Flow Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 V-Flow Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GE Aviation

7.7.1 GE Aviation Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GE Aviation Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Axial Compressor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Axial Compressor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Axial Compressor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Axial Compressor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Axial Compressor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Axial Compressor

8.4 Axial Compressor Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Axial Compressor Distributors List

9.3 Axial Compressor Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Axial Compressor Market Forecast

11.1 Global Axial Compressor Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Axial Compressor Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Axial Compressor Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Axial Compressor Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Axial Compressor Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Axial Compressor Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Axial Compressor Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Axial Compressor Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Axial Compressor Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Axial Compressor Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Axial Compressor Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Axial Compressor Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Axial Compressor Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Axial Compressor Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Axial Compressor Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Axial Compressor Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

