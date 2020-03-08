Baby Drinks Market in depth analysis with Top Manufacturers, Production, Price, Revenue and Market Share, Production, Consumption, Import and Export from 2018 to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Baby Drinks” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global baby drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Asia-Pacific to influence the Global Baby Drink market through 2018-2024

Among the geography, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor to the global baby drink market, owing to large population growth under the age group of 0-4 years. Increased female participation in the labor force in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia, have fueled the growth of baby drinks market. Moreover, the increase in disposable income, busy lifestyle and rise in the standard of living in these regions have boosted the market growth.

Huge Demand For Nutritious Diet For Children

Continuous growing awareness pertaining to baby drinks and a tremendous increase in the population base of working women is anticipated to boost the baby drinks market globally. Apart from this, increase in the birth rate witnessed in countries such as India and China are likely to propel the growth rate of baby drinks market during the years to come. In addition, the escalating need for easy nutrition for babies along with growth in the purchasing capacities of the consumers will enhance the scope of the baby drinks market in the forthcoming years in developing economies.

Massive Presence of Working Women Population to Support APAC’s Regional Dominance

Regionally, Asia Pacific region is leading the worldwide baby drinks market. It is anticipated to continue its dominant position in the years to come. The presence of working female population in the countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Japan is the main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific baby drinks market. The high number of market players being headquartered in the Asia Pacific region is another significant factor that is supporting the emergence of this regional baby drinks market. The rise in disposable income of consumers, hectic lifestyles, and improvement in living standards has further added to the expansion of the regional baby drinks market.

Increasing governmental rules and regulation by several governments for baby formula

Several governments are reformulating rules related to baby drinks and infants food. Because, the older law is providing some loophole, and are not clear about new formulation and manufacturing companies are taking undue advantage of this. Hence, new formulated rules and regulation are providing a tough terrain to these companies. Sometimes, due to stringent rules and regulation, companies are forced to recall their whole products and destroy them. A recent example of such big recall is Lactalis, a Franch dairy giant. In one of the biggest recalls of its kind, the company pulled more than 7,000 tons of potentially contaminated baby drink formula and other powdered milk products across more than 80 countries, mostly in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The growth of population among developed and developing countries

Growing population with growing disposable income of the new generation parents around the world is creating a great opportunity for this market. These potential consumers are more concerned about their child and their future, which depends on their overall development of the child. Hence, they are not caring about the price they have to pay for the best possible baby drink product for their children.

Growing demand for baby drinks from underdeveloped countries

Underdeveloped countries are getting exposure to baby drink products through modern advertisement media. Additionally, their purchasing power is increasing due to growing disposable income. New parents in these countries with ample disposable income are purchasing the best possible baby drinks for their children.

Mead Johnson launched US’ ‘first infant formula with MFGM’

April 2018, Mead Johnson launched a new infant formula product as part of its Enfamil brand. This product claims to support the cognitive development in babies. Enfamil NeuroPro delivers a blend of milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) – shown to help close the gap in cognitive development between formula-fed and breastfed infants – and clinically proven amounts of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Sprout Foods launched new plant-based products for infants

February 2018, Infant nutrition brand Sprout Foods unveiled several new plant-based protein purees and snack products for babies and toddlers, which was released in the US. Sprout Organic Crinkles are vegetable and bean-based pop snacks made from organic chickpeas, carrots, spinach and beets which are intended for toddlers. The Organic Crinkles snacks will be available in two flavors: Cheesy spinach and pumpkin carrot. Meanwhile, the brand’s Sprout Plant Based Protein Purees range has been expanded with new flavors for various stages in infant development.

