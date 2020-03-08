Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market: Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2018-2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growing packaging industry is the key factors driving the growth of Bio-based PET market

The Bio-based PET is the best suitable alternative for conventional plastic as they have high strength, high flexibility, and recyclability. Due to their unhazardous properties of the bio-based PET they vastly used in the beverage packaging. Growing packaging industry is the key factors strengthening the growth of Bio-based PET market. In addition, government support for the production of bio-based PET products is anticipated to boost the growth of Bio-based PET market. The factors such as the growing awareness about the hazardous nature of the conventional plastic and rising demand of less carbon emission products are likely to escalate the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the bio based PET market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the bio based PET market. The growing consumer good and packaging industries in the Asia pacific region drives the growth of bio based PET market. In addition, the growing awareness about the bio based products led to the high adoption bio based PET products across various industries are contribute in the growth of bio based PET market.

PepsiCo Joins R&D Consortium Developing 100% Bio-Based Bottles

In September 2018, PepsiCo has joined the NaturALL Bottle Alliance, a research consortium started last year by Danone, Nestlé Waters, and startup Origin Materials to develop packaging made with 100% sustainable and renewable resources. The partnership aims to create bio-based beverage containers with lower carbon footprints.

Launched in March 2017, the NaturALL Bottle Alliance seeks to make a fully renewable and recyclable PET bottle available to the food and beverage industry in record time. The alliance says it is using biomass feedstocks like used cardboard and sawdust to avoid diverting resources or land from food production for human or animal consumption

Polyethylene terephthalate or PET is known for having one of the most developed collection and recycling systems globally, making it a key asset for the circular economy of plastics, according to the alliance. Last year the alliance successfully produced samples of 80% bio-based PET at pilot scale.

Now the NaturALL Bottle Alliance is reporting further progress toward its goal of bringing the technology to full commercial scale. With help from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the alliance selected a site in Sarna, Ontario, and has started construction on a demonstration-scale plant, which is expected to have a capacity of 18,000 tons of biomass and be fully operational by 2020.

