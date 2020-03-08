Bismeleimide Resins Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

Bismeleimide Resins Market

Bismaleimides is a new class of polyamides that has gained acceptance from a wide range of industrial applications. Bismaleimides possess high-temperature properties unlike epoxy systems. Among categories of polyamides, bismaleimide dominates the polymer catagory, due to their thermal and oxidative stability, flame retardance, low propensity toward absorption of moisture, ease of synthesis, and cost effectiveness. Bismaleimides are highly reactive. Cross-linked bismaleimide resins are insoluble in all solvents. They are infusible, rigid, and brittle. The moisture absorption capacity of bismaleimdes is the same as that of epoxy resins, but saturation occurs more rapidly than epoxy resins.

Bismeleimide Resins Market: Drivers & Restraints

The bismaleimide resins market is driven by increase in the demand for composite materials, with excellent properties such as stiffness and hardness, in the aerospace industry. Increasing technological advancements in additive manufacturing and powder metals employed in the aircraft production is a key trend in the bismaleimide resins market. Furthermore, material buyers usually opt for reliable suppliers, which makes the entry barrier high for new entrants.

Based on type, the global bismeleimide resins market can be segmented into bismeleimide resins powder and bismeleimide resins solution. Bismeleimide resins are not used in the pure solid form. They are often blended with the comonomer in the form of powder or solution. They are blended with vinyl and allyl compounds, allyl phenols, isocyanates, or aromatic amines. These blends are usually easier to process and they have higher toughness and flexibility. They often have paste-like consistency and they can be molded into desired shapes. However, viscosity of these blends is high and hence, diluents are added to improve their process-ability.

Based on application, the bismaleimide resins market can be classified into electronics, aerospace, aviation, military, defense, and engineering. Recent innovations in the field of science & technology have generated demand for high-performance-based materials in the above-mentioned applications. Cost-effective innovations are being performed in bismeleimide resins for replacement of metals, alloys, and ceramics in a wide range of applications. Primarily, bismeleimide resins were invented for the aerospace industry, wherein the demand for stiff, strong, and lightweight structures is high. Extensive use of bismaleimide resins in composites has been identified as a reliable means of reducing weight. Its use also increases the fuel efficiency in the aerospace sector.

In terms of geography, the global bismaleimide resins market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global bismaleimide resins market, due to strong presence of aircraft manufacturers in this region. Furthermore, the region has a large number of component manufacturers, which supply parts to aerospace and defense industries. The bismaleimide resins market in Europe experiences moderate growth despite the economic slowdown and uncertainty in countries such as the U.K. and Italy. Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly expanding bismaleimide resins market during the forecast period. Japan is an aircraft manufacturing hub in the region, owning to easy availability of raw materials and skilled labor in the region.

Bismeleimide Resins Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global bismaleimide resins market are PARADIGM BioDevices, ABR Organics Limited, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Evonik, Hexcel, Huntsman, Cytec, and Solvay.

