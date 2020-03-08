Block Chain Identity Management Market Competitive Analysis by 2026: IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Factom, Civic Technologies and Bitfury

The Block Chain Identity Management market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Block Chain Identity Management market. This report helps focus you on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. In this Block Chain Identity Management market Report various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, manufacturers, Sourcing Strategy and chain structure are given.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is accounted for $48.01 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.1% to reach $9598.15 million by 2026.

Based on provider, application providers segment is growing due to observed a level of adoption towards the industry verticals due to the advantages provided by these solutions.

Some of the Key Players in Global Blockchain Identity Management Market are:

Factom

UniqID

Netki

IBM

Amazon Web Services

BTL Group

KYC-Chain

Oracle

Peer Ledger

Civic Technologies

Bitfury

Blockverify

ShoCard

Cambridge Blockchain

Neuroware

Increasing security concerns with existing models across the globe, rising demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry, growing demand for self-sovereign identification and reduction the business functions through high transaction speed and immutability are factors driving the market growth. However, unease related to the authenticity of users, uncertain regulatory status and lack of a common set of standards are hampering the market growth. Wide ranging applications of blockchain identity solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IOT provides an ample market opportunity.

North America is anticipated to grow owing to advanced technology implementation & infrastructure and strong presence of key industry players are factors driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow due to growing venture capital funding, significant growth in the number of startups venturing into the marketspace and government is focus on regulating the blockchain technology are fuelling the market in this region.

End Users Covered:

Government, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Real Estate, Transport and Logistics, Other End Users

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

Middleware Providers

Application Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Based on end user, the banking, financial service, and insurance segment is anticipated to due to increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and having the complexity in identification methods are favoring the market. Banks have been researching ways to share customer information within a secure manner and a blockchain-based solution is a clear contender. Cryptographic protection can help keep information secure while the ability to share a constantly updated record with many parties can simplify the administrative process by reducing unnecessary duplication of information and requests.

Major Chapters Covered In Blockchain Identity Management Market Are:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Organization Size

6 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Provider

7 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By End User

8 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

