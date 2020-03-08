Bone Densitometer Devices Market is reflecting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2016–2026)

Global bone densitometer devices market companies are mulling over new mergers and acquisitions to increase market share

The global bone densitometer devices market was valued at more than US$ 200 Mn in 2015 and was estimated to cross US$ 260 Mn by 2016, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% over 2015–2016. The market is likely to grow above US$ 375 Mn by the end of 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2016–2026). There are multiple factors which are likely to play a crucial role in the expansion of the global bone densitometer market. A booming global healthcare market is anticipated to play the role of a key driver in the overall growth of the global bone densitometer devices market.

Emerging market trends and several awareness campaigns on osteoporosis rolled out by NGOs across the globe are further likely to increase the demand in the market. Leading companies operating in the global bone densitometer devices market are investing heavily in acquisitions and inking new deals.

These activities are expected to boost the global bone densitometer devices market in the forthcoming years. Leading market players are focussing on new innovations to stay afloat in the global bone densitometer devices market. The rising global trend of medical tourism is likely to benefit key market stakeholders in the next decade.

Request Sample At: https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/816

Most attractive regions for bone densitometer devices market players

The North America and APEJ markets present highest growth opportunities for bone densitometer devices manufacturers owing to a large patient population and more demand for bone densitometer devices in these regions. North America is the fastest growing market, expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 150 Mn with a market revenue share exceeding 50% by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

APEJ represented more than 12% revenue share in the global bone densitometer devices market in 2015 and is forecasted to expand at 4.2% CAGR over the assessment period to represent close to 16% share in the global market by 2026 end. MEA is projected to be the least attractive market in the global bone densitometer devices market with a market attractiveness index of 0.3 over the forecast period.

End users on the radar of leading companies in the global bone densitometer devices market

Hospitals end user segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the global bone densitometer devices market. The Diagnostic Centres segment is predicted to show robust growth owing to increasing number of bone health diagnostic centres globally. The Orthopaedic Clinics segment is projected to represent a market attractiveness index of 0.5; orthopaedic clinics are likely to have less number of installations of bone densitometer devices due to increasing prices of instruments.

Leading companies are likely to compete hard to control their base in the global bone densitometer devices market

The global bone densitometer devices market is largely consolidated, with the top two players – GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. – accounting for close to 75% market share in 2015. GE Healthcare accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the global market in 2015 and growth of this company is owing to a consistent focus on manufacturing innovative products and engaging in distribution partnerships to increase sales. Hologic Inc. accounted for the second-largest share of 27.8% of the global market in 2015 due to its strong R&D focus and improved bone densitometer devices.

Other key players such as Osteosys Co. Ltd, Beammed Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, and Swissray International, Inc. are estimated to account for 8.9% of the market share of the global bone densitometer devices market. GE Healthcare has merged its healthcare business unit with Wipro to expand the sale of diagnostic medical devices such as bone densitometers in India. The company has also collaborated with Alpha Source Inc. to strengthen its distribution channel in emerging markets.

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/816/SL