Bone Growth Stimulators Market to See Incredible Growth During 2025

An internal bone growth stimulator or invasive bone growth stimulator is implanted on the fusion site of the bone and it delivers small electrical currents. The internal bone growth stimulator is removed from the body after 6–12 months. An advantage of internal bone growth stimulators is 100% patient compliance, but its disadvantage is that even though the implant is affordable, the double surgery required in the implantation and removal of implant leads to considerable costs. External bone growth stimulator or non-invasive bone growth stimulators are portable devices worn externally and do not require surgical implantation.

An external bone growth stimulator is prescribed for use for two to nine hours every day for around three to nine months. An advantage of non-invasive bone growth stimulators is that it is a comparatively less expensive than invasive bone growth stimulator and does not involve surgeries. However, a disadvantage is that there is less patient compliance.

Economic factors such as improvement in service sector, increase in personal income and increase in per capita healthcare expenditure are expected to drive market growth globally. Captivating product features, expanding application in the sports medicine industry, high disability cost payments, among others, are fuelling growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented as follows:

By product

By application

By end user

By region

This report covers the global bone growth stimulators market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report also also includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the global bone growth stimulators market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

By product, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into invasive bone growth stimulators, non-invasive bone growth stimulators and ultrasound bone growth stimulators. The non-invasive bone growth stimulators product segment—which comprises capacitive coupling devices, combined magnetic field devices and pulsed ultrasound magnetic field devices-accounts for the highest market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

In terms of application segmentation, trauma injury and fractures segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other applications. This segment is also expected to represent a major share, both in terms of value and volume, in the global market.

Hospitals end user segment, though projected to account for the highest market share, is expected to expand at an average CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. Orthopedic clinics and home care end user segments are expected to represent significant market attractiveness indices over the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the bone growth stimulators market mainly due to consumer awareness about chronic pain related to bone fracture and injury and subsequent disability costs. Western Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global market in terms of value and volume owing to availability of public health systems and subsidies, coupled with reliance of patients on the Internet to research about new technologies, such as bone growth stimulators. MEA is projected to expand at a significant pace mainly due to large (particularly expatriate) population, improvements in life expectancy and decline in mortality rates, combined with increased budgetary spend on healthcare, resulting in a major shift and boost in the growth of the bone growth stimulators market in the region. The MEA bone growth stimulators market is still untapped, so companies have substantial growth opportunities in this region.

