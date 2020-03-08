Building and Construction Plastic Market Expected to Reach $104,507 Million by 2025

The global building and construction plastic market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The thermoplastic segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

There is an increase in demand for the material, owing to rise in construction projects across different regions of the world. In addition, these plastics help enhance the beauty of the project at low cost; hence, expected to propel the growth of the building and construction plastics market.

Building and construction plastic is a polymer that makes the infrastructure stronger, lighter, and sustainable. They are used for various purposes such as roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and others. Therefore, there is an increase in demand of the building and construction plastic due to rise in construction projects globally. In addition, these plastics help enhance the beauty of the project at a low cost; hence, expected to propel the growth of the global building and construction plastic market. However, inability of some building and construction plastics to withstand cold conditions, softening at higher temperatures, and weakening & formation of fading appearances due to exposure to UV rays hamper the market growth.

The features of building and construction plastics such as non-corrosive, extremely durable, and available at an economical rate drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, rise in investment in interior designing of residential as well as commercial properties fuels the growth of the global market. However, threat of substitute products, such as wood and others, is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, technological advances such as use of thermoplastic and thermosetting plastic in sanitary equipment, piping, and shuttering along with applications of bio-based and biodegradable plastics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global building and construction plastic market.

The key players profiled in this report include DSM, BASF, Chem Philips, DowDuPont Inc., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Lanxess, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, and Solvay.

Analyst Review:

The usage of building and construction plastic in the application segment, such as flooring, piping, and insulation, is expected to increase globally due to the lower costs of this material. In addition, the demand for building and construction plastic is increasing due to numerous applications in renovation and retrofit activities of old buildings and flexible architectural designs, thereby it is estimated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the highest revenue contributor, whereas LAMEA is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Development in the non-residential industry and increase in support offered by governments through incentives are estimated to fuel the growth of the global building and construction plastic market in the coming years. In addition, the key players have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, and others to promote their businesses in the global market. For instance, in July 2017, Trinseo, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics acquired API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.p.A., a manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics, thereby boosts the market growth. However, substitutes such as wood, concrete, and others hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, advancement in use of recycled plastics in the construction sector offers remunerative opportunities for the market growth.

Countries such as China and India fuel the growth of the global building and construction plastic market due to increasing demand for piping, flooring, and insulation. The building and construction industry is driven by the factor such as multiple utilization of plastic in commercial and residential sector across the regions. Furthermore, the demand for building and construction plastics in Japan is projected to grow slowly among Asian countries due to market shift toward China and India. However, rise in environmental concerns and stringent laws by regulatory bodies across the region are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

