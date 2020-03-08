Coffee Machine Market 2019 Industry Trends, Top players, Demand, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
Global Coffee Machine Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Coffee Machine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 137 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Coffee machine is cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee machine contains different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.
Scope of the Report:
The technical barriers of coffee machine are high, and the core technology of coffee machine concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, more than 80% of coffee machine are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.
Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.
As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.
The worldwide market for Coffee Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 19900 million US$ in 2024, from 15500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Coffee Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Keurig Green Mountain
Panasonic
Nestlé Nespresso
Jarden
Delonghi
Electrolux
Melitta
Morphy Richards
Philips
Hamilton Beach
Illy
Bosch
Tsann Kuen
Krups
Jura
La Cimbali
Fashion
Zojirushi
Bear
Schaerer
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Drip Coffee Machine
Steam Coffee Machine
Capsule Coffee Machine
Other Coffee Machine
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial coffee machine
Office coffee machine
Household coffee machine
