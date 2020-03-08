Companion Animal Drug Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2015-2025

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global companion animal drugs market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in all seven regions that influence the current environment and future status of the companion animal drugs market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the companion animal drugs market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the companion animal drugs market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

The companion animal drugs market report begins with defining ‘companion animals’ and the various drug classes used for treating these animals with regard to various ailments. It is followed by an overview of the global companion animal drugs market. The report overview includes XMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that are influencing growth of the companion animal drugs market. It also includes an insight into upcoming drug pipeline of various drug makers and market shares of major players, apart from region-specific regulations. Impact analyses of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included in the companion animal drugs market report to better equip customers and readers with region specific trends and insights.

The primary driving factors for companion animal drugs are rising levels of pet adoption and increasing awareness on animal welfare, including their health and well-being. These have increased demand for pet care services and products including medicines globally. Apart from the above factor, growing market consolidation in the animal healthcare market leads to better focus on companion animal drug making by major drug manufacturers such as Zoetis, Merial and Elanco. The primary factor hampering growth of the companion animal drug market is rising cost for drugs R&D, driven by rising overhead costs and raw material costs.

The global companion animal drugs market is segmented on the basis of product types into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides (further sub-segmented into ecto-parasiticides and endo-parasiticides), heartworm drugs, nutritional, behavioural and skincare drugs and vaccines. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The report has been segmented based on various drug distribution channels such as veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and pharmacies and drug stores, mostly retail in nature. Our analysis predicts that veterinary clinics is the easiest and most preferred channel for drug distribution globally. Ease of establishment, lower cost of infrastructure, availability of veterinarians and wide coverage of drugs are factors promoting increasing number of veterinary clinic set-ups across the world.

The next section of the report highlights companion animal drugs adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the companion animal drugs market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the companion animal drugs market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The above sections – by product type, distribution channel and region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the companion animal drugs market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the forecast period, i.e. 2015–2015.

To ascertain companion animal drugs market size, we have also considered revenue generated by drug manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the companion animal drugs market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the companion animal drugs market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the companion animal drugs market.

The companion animal drugs segments in terms of product, distribution channel and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the companion animal drugs market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the companion animal drugs market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for the eight product segments across the globe in the near future, Market Insights developed the companion animal drugs market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on companion animal drugs, ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain of the companion animal drugs product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are companion animal drugs manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the companion animal drugs value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in companion animal drugs marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the companion animal drugs market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Zoetis Inc., Elanco (Eli Lilly), Merck Animal Health, Bayer Animal Healthcare, Merial (Sanofi), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Virbac Animal Health and Ceva Santé Animale.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Antibiotics Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Parasiticides Heartworm Products Nutritional Drugs Behavioural Drugs Skincare Products Vaccines

By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies and Drug Stores



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Zoetis Inc.,

Elanco (Eli Lilly),

Merck Animal Health,

Bayer Animal Healthcare,

Merial (Sanofi),

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,

Virbac Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

