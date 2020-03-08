Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is foreseen to witness relatively high CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020

This Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market’ for the period 2015 – 2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancement of continuous glucose monitoring systems, examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by the manufacturing companies which is significantly transforming the continuous glucose monitoring systems market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2015 to 2020. The report also highlights the impact of various drives and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.The report starts with an overview of continuous glucose monitoring systems and is categorically split on the basis of end use, component, top companies and geographies.

Furthermore, XploreMR covers the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market performance in terms of value based on each end use, component, as well as companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and Japan. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, is included in the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.The usage of continuous glucose monitoring systems is increasing in end uses such as household and hospital & diagnosis centres. The continuous glucose monitoring systems is widely being used in household segment due to its easy to use feature. Furthermore, the advancement in technology such as artificial pancreas is expected to propel the demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems in the near future.There are three key components of any continuous glucose monitoring systems which have been covered in this report: transmitter & monitor, sensor and insulin pump. These components are used in continuous glucose monitoring system and each component has its own unique characteristics and functions.

Moreover, with 41.3% share of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market value in 2014, transmitter & monitor was the largest sub-segment, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value.Considering the key players aspect, the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market is dominated by Medtronic, Dexcom, Abbott and a few other player. Among the aforementioned players, Medtronic is expected to dominate the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market with over 39% market value share throughout the forecast period. Medtronic’s revenue from CGM systems stood at over US$ 150 Mn in 2014, and is anticipated to reach the market share of over 45% by 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 11%, during the forecast period. The advanced continuous glucose monitoring device offered by Medtronic is the driving force behind the success and anticipated dominating market share of this company. In Addition, the scope of companies other than Medtronic, Abbott and Dexcom, operating in continuous glucose monitoring systems market is expected to expand in the future due to the increasing diabetic population across the world and the need for point of care treatment.

On the bases of region, North America dominated the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market in 2014, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 59% of the revenue share. However, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is foreseen to witness relatively high CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The report provides market revenue, growth rate and incremental opportunity for each geographical region.The global continuous glucose monitoring systems market in terms of regions, end Use, component and top companies is analysed in terms of Basis Points to understand individual segments relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global continuous glucose monitoring market.

All the above sections, by end use, by component, by companies and by geography evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market for the period 2015 to 2020. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of global continuous glucose monitoring systems, Market Insights developed the global continuous glucose monitoring systems Market Attractiveness Index on the bases of end use, component, companies and geography. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.In the final section of the report, global continuous glucose monitoring systems market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on various segments, presence in global continuous glucose monitoring systems market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. Detailed profiles of key players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products and sales channel strategies for each player. Key players included are Medtronic, Abbott, Dexcom, OmniPod, Animas, Glysens, Bayer and Roche.

