Contrast Media Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026

Global Contrast Media Market: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global contrast media market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the contrast media market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global contrast media market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of features of different types of contrast media. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, projected launch of new drugs in various region, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Contrast Media Market: Segmentation

Contrast media or contrast agents are substances used to enhance the contrast of fluids and structures of the body during medical imaging. These agents are of various types and used in different imaging modalities. These help to get a clear picture of the disease or infections to decide on the treatment. Contrast media are also called diagnostic drugs. Based on type, the global contrast media market has been segmented into iodine-based compounds, barium sulfate-based compounds, gadolinium-based compounds, and microbubbles/microspheres. The iodine-based compounds segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market by 2026.

In terms of route of administration, the global contrast media market has been classified into oral, rectal, intravenous/intra-arterial, and others. The intravenous/intra-arterial segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026. Based on imaging modality, the global contrast media market has been categorized into CT/X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and others. The CT/X-ray segment is anticipated to capture major share of the market by 2026. In terms of application, the global contrast media market has been divided into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. The cardiology segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market by 2026.

Contrast Media Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global contrast media market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the global contrast media market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nanopet Pharma GmbH, Subhra Pharma Private Limited, and Spago Nanomedical AB.