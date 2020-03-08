A coronary stent is a small cylindrical device used during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Coronary stents help relieve the symptoms of coronary heart disease by reducing blockages and improving blood flow to the heart. They are beneficial for patients suffering from coronary artery diseases such as myocardial infarction and unstable angina. The global coronary stents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.32 Bn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

By Product Type Drug Eluting Stent

Bare Metal Stent

Bioresorbable Vascular Stent By Raw Material Cobalt Chromium

Stainless Steel

Platinum-Chromium

Nickel-Titanium

Polymer By End Use Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories By Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Drug Eluting Stent product type segment estimated to account for significant market share by 2016 end

The Drug Eluting Stent segment is anticipated to account for 75.6% value share of the global coronary stents market by the end of 2016. This segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Bioresorbable Vascular Stent segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% between 2016 and 2026 and reach a market valuation of US$ 1,617.6 Mn by 2026.

Polymer raw material segment likely to be the most lucrative segment

The Polymer segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 4,215.6 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The Cobalt Chromium segment is estimated to account for 21.4% market share of the global coronary stents market by the end of 2016.

Hospitals end use segment expected to dominate the global coronary stents market in terms of value

The Hospitals segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,851.8 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories segment is estimated to account for 19.8% revenue share by 2016 end.

