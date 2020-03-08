CORRUGATED BOX PACKAGING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Corrugated Box Packaging Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the global scenario. Corrugated boxes are paper-based container boxes used to pack various durable and non-durable goods. These boxes are made up of corrugated paperboard that contain rows of air columns. The columns make their paper tougher than average cardboard with air acting as a cushion for any items inside them. Increasing demand of packaging boxes due to rapid industrialization and development of e-commerce marketplace are the driving factors exerting positive influence on the market growth. In addition, growing demand from food & beverage industry and rise in demand for packaged products are also propelling the Corrugated Box Packaging demand. Corrugated box packaging protects items during long distance transportation. They are extremely cost effective, sustainable, lightweight, versatility and completely recyclable. These benefits of corrugated box packaging also results in increase in demand assisting the growth of market. However, the volatility in corrugated box prices and availability of low-cost alternative to corrugated boxes such as corrugated plastic container are some factors which are limiting the global Corrugated Box Packaging market. Moreover, poor barrier property of corrugated packaging material is also restricting its use across the world.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating e-commerce activities and booming sales of processed food & beverages especially in developing nations such as China, India and South Korea. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Corrugated Box Packaging market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing strict regulations regarding non-biodegradable materials.

The major market player included in this report are:

Amcor

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa Group

MeadWestvaco

Mondi Group

DS Smith

Oji Holdings Corporation

Sononco Products

U.S. Corrugated

TGI Packaging

Nampak Ltd.

Georgia-Pacifi

Welch Packaging

Induspac

Clarasion

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offering of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712757-global-corrugated-box-packaging-market-size-study-by

By Type:

Single Corrugated

Double Corrugated

Triple Corrugated

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Home Appliance

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Corrugated Box Packaging Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Corrugated Box Packaging Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Corrugated Box Packaging Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Corrugated Box Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Corrugated Box Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Corrugated Box Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Corrugated Box Packaging Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Corrugated Box Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Single Corrugated

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Double Corrugated

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Triple Corrugated

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712757-global-corrugated-box-packaging-market-size-study-by

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com