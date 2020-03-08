CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system. It creates a persistent, unifiedcustomer database that is accessible to other systems.

CDPs also compete with data quality and management tools used by IT departments to build enterprise data warehouses and with marketing agencies that build and maintain databases for their clients, the report found.

In 2017, the global Customer Data Platform market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4910 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Customer Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

Salesforce

Adobe

Nice

SAS Institute

Tealium

Segment

Zaius

AgilOne

ActionIQ

BlueConic

Ascent360

Evergage

Lytics

mParticle

NGDATA

IgnitionOne

Signal

Usermind

Amperity

Reltio

Ensighten

Fospha

SessionM

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3435975-global-customer-data-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access

Analytics

Engagement

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Automobile

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Data Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Access

1.4.3 Analytics

1.4.4 Engagement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Data Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail and eCommerce

1.5.4 Media and Entertainment

1.5.5 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.6 Automobile

1.5.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customer Data Platform Market Size

2.2 Customer Data Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customer Data Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Customer Data Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Customer Data Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Customer Data Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Data Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Customer Data Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Customer Data Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Customer Data Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Data Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Customer Data Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Customer Data Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 Salesforce

12.3.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.4 Adobe

12.4.1 Adobe Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development

12.5 Nice

12.5.1 Nice Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Nice Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Nice Recent Development

12.6 SAS Institute

12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.7 Tealium

12.7.1 Tealium Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Tealium Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tealium Recent Development

12.8 Segment

12.8.1 Segment Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.8.4 Segment Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Segment Recent Development

12.9 Zaius

12.9.1 Zaius Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Zaius Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zaius Recent Development

12.10 AgilOne

12.10.1 AgilOne Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction

12.10.4 AgilOne Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 AgilOne Recent Development

12.11 ActionIQ

12.12 BlueConic

12.13 Ascent360

12.14 Evergage

12.15 Lytics

12.16 mParticle

12.17 NGDATA

12.18 IgnitionOne

12.19 Signal

12.20 Usermind

12.21 Amperity

12.22 Reltio

12.23 Ensighten

12.24 Fospha

12.25 SessionM

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3435975-global-customer-data-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com