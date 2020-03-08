Data Center Construction Market Analysis to 2026: AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, HDR, ISG plc, Jacobs, Jones Engineering Group, and Schneider Electric
CAGR levels for the Data Center Construction Market are expected to grow at an 11.32% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. According to Market report, this report divided by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type. The global market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.
The industry report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factor which is useful to the business. The data center construction market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.
Some Of The Key Players Of The Global Data Center Construction Market Include:
- AECOM
- Arup Group
- Corgan Associates
- DPR Construction
- HDR Architecture
- Holder Construction Group
- ISG Construction
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Jones Engineering
- Nakano Corporation
- Schneider Electric
- SISK Group
- Sweett Group
- Turner Construction
This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.
Data Center Construction Product Type Coverage:
- Electrical Construction
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
Data Center Construction Demand Coverage:
- UPS
- Energy storage
- Generators
- Transfer switches and switchgear
- Others
Major Table of Contents: Data Center Construction Market
Part 1 Industry Overview
Part 2 Industry Overall
Part 3 Market by Product
Part 4 Key Companies List
Part 5 Market Competition
Part 6 Market Demand by Segment
Part 7 Region Operation
Part 8 Market Investment
Part 9 Conclusion
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for innovative construction techniques.
- Growing demand of data traffic due to IoT, cloud based services and data analytics.
- Research and development took place to improve the electrical equipments for data center lighting.
