Data Science Platform Market 2019: Global Industry Top Key Players Domino Data Lab, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics, Feature Labs, Inc., Civis Analytics, IBM Corporation, Rapidminer, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, DataRPM, Rexer Analytics, Sense, Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions and Dataiku

By deployment model, on-demand segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR attributed to enhanced integration and low operational cost. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share attributed to the technical experts and existence of large enterprises. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to higher Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

According to Research for Markets, the Global Data Science Platform Market is accounted for $19.75 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $128.21 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period. Advanced technology in big data and growing demand for public cloud are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, strict government regulations are hampering the market. Data explosion and huge investment costs are major challenges in the market.

Some of the key players in Data Science Platform market include: Domino Data Lab, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics, Feature Labs, Inc., Civis Analytics, IBM Corporation, Rapidminer, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, DataRPM, Rexer Analytics, Sense, Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions and Dataiku.

Deployment Models Covered:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Business Functions Covered:

Human Resources

Logistics

Marketing

Operations

Customer Support

Sales

Risk

End Users Covered:

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Information Technology and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Deployment Model

6 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Business Function

7 Global Data Science Platform Market, By End User

8 Global Data Science Platform Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

