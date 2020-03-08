Denture Market Expected to Be the Most Attractive Market During Upcoming Years.
Dentures, (also known as false teeth), are prosthetic devices constructed to replace missing teeth; they are supported by the surrounding soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity. Conventional dentures are removable (removable partial denture or complete denture). However, there are many denture designs, some which rely on bonding or clasping onto teeth or dental implants (fixed prosthodontics).
Scope of the Report:
The China average price of Denture is in the dcreasing trend, from 105 USD/ K Units in 2011 to 113 USD/K Units in 2015. With the situation of China economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Denture includes Full Denture, Partial Denture. And the proportion of Full Denture in 2015 is about 28.2% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The Partial Denture in 2015 is about 71.8% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.
The worldwide market for Denture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Denture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Modern Dental
Huge Dental
JH Dental
SDMF
Rabbit
Pigeon
DIMEI
Caiyu Dental
YAMAHACHI
SHOFU
GC Dental
Densply
Vita Zahnfabrik
Heraeus Kulzer
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Full Denture
Partial Denture
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Repair Broken Teeth
Implanted Teeth
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Denture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Denture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Denture in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Denture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Denture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Denture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Denture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Denture Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Denture Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Denture by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Denture by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Denture by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Denture by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Denture by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Denture Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Denture Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Denture Market Forecast (2019-2024)
