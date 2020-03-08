Dermatology Drug Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

”

Dermatology Drug is used in the management and treatment of diseases related to skin. Acne, psoriasis, and dermatitis are some common skin diseases.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Dermatology Drug includes External Use, Oral and Injection, and the revenue proportion of External Use in 2015 is about 73.74%.

Dermatology Drug is widely used for Psoriasis, Skin Infections, Acne, Dermatitis and other skin diseases. Amongst these different types of skin diseases, Psoriasis was the largest revenue generating segment in 2015, and the revenue market share is about 48.04%.

The worldwide market for Dermatology Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Dermatology Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Galderma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis

Pfizer

Merz Pharma

Valeant

LEO Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

External Use

Oral

Injection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Psoriasis

Skin Infections

Acne

Dermatitis

Other

