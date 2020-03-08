DISASTER RELIEF LOGISTICS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Disaster relief logistics is the process of forecasting and implementing a cost effective flow as well as the storage supplies from the point of origin to the point of consumption with the aim to lighten the suffering of vulnerable people in disaster affected areas. Disaster relief logistics service providers must be fortified with require quantity of resources and proficiency to aid the society during disasters. These logistics service provider are also equipped with the skills for transportation and distribution of relief supplies. Also, they comprise of the required number of qualified personnel, proper infrastructure and necessary resources for efficiently distributing supplies after a disaster. Increasing incidence of disasters and rising need for handling logistics operations by professional logistic companies are the key driving factors which boosting the market growth of disaster relief logistics. In addition, growing implementation of drones for disaster relief logistics, rising volatility of the economy and limited availability of funds and necessary resources are also propelling the demand of disaster relief logistics. Nevertheless, lack of availability of proper logistics equipment’s at times of emergency obstruct market demand of disaster relief logistics across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 39% in 2017 owing to growing number of disaster relief logistics providers and growing infrastructure in the region. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Disaster Relief Logistics market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising incidences of disasters in the countries such as India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Blue Water Shipping

Damco

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Natural

Man-Made

By Application:

Food Providing

Shelter Providing

Clothing Providing

Medical Relief Providing

Temporary Shelters Providing

Counselling to Victims of Domestic

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

